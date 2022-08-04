Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VEA opened at $42.59 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35.

