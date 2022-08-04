Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.05 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

