Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Motco

Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $216.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

