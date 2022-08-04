Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.16. 10,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,663. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

