Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $194.96. The company had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,309. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.