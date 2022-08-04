Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,629. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

