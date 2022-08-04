Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Increased by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 11.1% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $381.30. 88,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,871. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.