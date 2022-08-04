Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Purchased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 651.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVOO traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $168.80. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,037. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.64 and a 200-day moving average of $170.36. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $148.11 and a 52-week high of $197.76.

