Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VTI opened at $207.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.