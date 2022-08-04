Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Acquired by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $104,357,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3,688.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 685,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 667,274 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,906,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 459,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,701,000 after purchasing an additional 431,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 401,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 40,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.23. 20,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,848. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.