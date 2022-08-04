Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.76. 25,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,124. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

