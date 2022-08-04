Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,346.00

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00008587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $14,346.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00623822 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016877 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00035377 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

