Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Varex Imaging updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.45 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.25 to $0.45 EPS.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,246. The company has a market capitalization of $858.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.88. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,207 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $117,782.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

About Varex Imaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Articles

