Vectorspace AI Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002130 BTC on exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $21.60 million and $154,506.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vectorspace AI alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.00462339 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000697 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.76 or 0.02101330 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00288566 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,865,003 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vectorspace AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vectorspace AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vectorspace AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.