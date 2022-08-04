VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $0.47

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.51. VEON shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 53,192 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $851.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of VEON

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 25.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of VEON by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,084,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,876 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 445.1% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079,563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 6,442,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,477,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,206,000 after buying an additional 2,290,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.