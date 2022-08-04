Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Maintains Rating at Raymond James

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Stock Performance

VCYT opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 1.11. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $54.13.

Insider Activity

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 18.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Stapley acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,897.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 618.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 90.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.