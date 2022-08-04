Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ VCYT traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 62,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $54.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Stapley acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,897.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Stapley acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,897.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 303,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Veracyte by 383.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 16,813.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.