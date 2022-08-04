Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Veracyte Stock Performance
NASDAQ VCYT opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $54.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 1.11.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
