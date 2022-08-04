Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Earns “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.09.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $197.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.80. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $370,526.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,092,081.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $370,526.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,092,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,545 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,605,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,125,000 after buying an additional 170,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics



Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

