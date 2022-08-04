Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Earnings Results

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.6 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.44. 737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.80.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.09.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $370,526.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,545 shares of company stock worth $31,474,227. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

