Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Raymond James

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.64.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.50. 12,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,728. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.80.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,092,081.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,545 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,521,000. Bailey Value Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,287,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

