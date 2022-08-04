Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 152.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.2% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a market cap of $190.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

