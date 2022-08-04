Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.53

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.53 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 19.60 ($0.24). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 20.29 ($0.25), with a volume of 113,386 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Versarien in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The company has a market cap of £41.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.53.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

