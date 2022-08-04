Verso Price Hits $0.0058 on Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Verso has a market capitalization of $460,569.92 and approximately $23,277.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Verso has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00629620 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035183 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

