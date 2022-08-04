Vertcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45,913.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $45,913.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,623.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,592.77 or 0.07040218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00022010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00152716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00260316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.33 or 0.00695395 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00593197 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005654 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,712,722 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

