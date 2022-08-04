Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VRT stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,199.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Vertiv by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

