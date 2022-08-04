Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Vertiv Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 334,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,839. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,319.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

About Vertiv

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

