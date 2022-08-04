Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.83.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.24. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

