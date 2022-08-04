Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vimeo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year. The consensus estimate for Vimeo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Vimeo Stock Performance

VMEO stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $108.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.32 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Vimeo by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vimeo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vimeo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

