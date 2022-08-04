Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $208.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $242.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

