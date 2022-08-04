Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $208.48 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $242.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

