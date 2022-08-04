Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.27

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.27 and traded as low as $5.57. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 63,466 shares changing hands.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
