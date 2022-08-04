Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.07. Vycor Medical shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 107,100 shares traded.

Vycor Medical Stock Up 12.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get Vycor Medical alerts:

Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Vycor Medical Company Profile

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vycor Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vycor Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.