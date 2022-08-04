W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC decreased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises approximately 2.4% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.51. 14,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,642. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $89.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.059 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

