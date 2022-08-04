W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.21. 23,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.92.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.059 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after buying an additional 722,076 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2,629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,290,000 after buying an additional 676,864 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $42,483,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

