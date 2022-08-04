W.W. Grainger, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.72 (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 1.72 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

W.W. Grainger has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $29.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $543.02 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $553.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $477.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.38.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 595.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

