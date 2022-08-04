W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $505.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

GWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $543.86. 2,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $477.90 and a 200 day moving average of $486.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $553.53. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

