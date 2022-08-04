Waltonchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.29 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001275 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $23.54 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000182 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,572,894 coins and its circulating supply is 80,597,682 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.