Waltonchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.29 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001275 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $23.54 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
Waltonchain Profile
Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,572,894 coins and its circulating supply is 80,597,682 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
