Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCC. B. Riley increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

NYSE:HCC opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

