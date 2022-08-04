Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCC. B. Riley increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.
Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE:HCC opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warrior Met Coal Company Profile
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
