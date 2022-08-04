Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $3,622,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Waters by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $338.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.20. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.13.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

