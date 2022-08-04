Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Lifted by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $338.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.20. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.13.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

