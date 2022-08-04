Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $220.02

Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.02 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.62). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 217 ($2.66), with a volume of 214,097 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.98) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Watkin Jones Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 219.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 237.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £553.89 million and a PE ratio of 7,200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33.

Watkin Jones Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 273.33%.

In related news, insider Richard Simpson sold 63,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.84), for a total transaction of £147,999.76 ($181,350.03). In related news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £49,665 ($60,856.51). Also, insider Richard Simpson sold 63,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.84), for a total transaction of £147,999.76 ($181,350.03).

Watkin Jones Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

