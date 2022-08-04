WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 24,359 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Elastic worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic stock opened at $86.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.33.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

