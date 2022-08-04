WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 27,560 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at $372,729,551.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,244,984 shares of company stock worth $75,029,176.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.50 to $62.50 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.