WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 13,435 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wingstop from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Wingstop Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ WING opened at $129.91 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average of $108.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.