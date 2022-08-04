WCM Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,190 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Independent Bank Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $79.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on IBTX shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $63,693.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $63,693.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $376,292.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,663.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

