WCM Investment Management LLC Has $11.94 Million Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,423 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,857,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,085 shares of company stock worth $872,069 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

