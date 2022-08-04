WCM Investment Management LLC Has $12.16 Million Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Primerica worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,808,000 after acquiring an additional 55,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 111,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,676,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Primerica by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI stock opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day moving average is $130.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.