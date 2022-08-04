WCM Investment Management LLC Has $14.33 Million Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 45,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 13.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

