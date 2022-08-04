WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 235,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after buying an additional 39,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RARE. Piper Sandler reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ RARE opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $104.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average of $63.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

